AC Milan player ratings v Porto: Kjaer can’t do it alone

AC Milan are still to pick up a single point in this season’s Champions League after falling to their third straight defeat in the competition, losing 1-0 away to Porto on Tuesday evening.

Stefano Pioli’s side were unable to get the better of their Portuguese opposition on the night, leaving themselves pointless and rooted to the bottom of Group B.

AC MILAN PLAYER RATINGS VS PORTO



Tatarusanu 6; Calabria 5.5, Kjaer 6, Tomori 5.5 (58′ Romagnoli 5.5), Ballo-Toure 4.5 (58′ Kalulu 4.5); Bennacer 4.5, Tonali 5 (66′ Bakayoko 5); Saelemaekers 4.5, Krunic 4 (82′ Maldini n/r), Leao 5; Giroud 5 (58′ Ibrahimovic 4.5).

PLAYER OF THE MATCH – SIMON KJAER

It was a really bad night for AC Milan in Porto on Tuesday and not many of their players can escape without criticism. Kjaer, though, is one of those very few. He did his utmost to keep Porto away, but he couldn’t do it all himself.