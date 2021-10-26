AC Milan player ratings vs Torino: Giroud adds goals and experience

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – AC Milan earned their sixth Serie A victory thanks to Olivier Giroud, who scored the Rossoneri’s only goal in a 1-0 win over Torino at the Stadio San Siro on Tuesday evening.

Alongside an inspired Sandro Tonali, whose energy and quality led the way since the opening minutes, it was the former Chelsea man who made the difference not only by scoring the winner, but also by constantly keeping the Granata defenders busy thanks to his impressive ability to shield the ball.

AC Milan player ratings v Torino



Tatarusanu 6.5; Calabria, Tomori 6.5, Romagnoli 6 (46′ Kjaer 6), Kalulu 5.5 (46′ Theo Hernandez 6); Tonali 7 (65′ Bakayoko 6), Kessié 6.5; Saelemaekers 6.5, Krunic 6.5 (65′ Bennacer 6), Leao 5.5; Giroud 7 (Ibrahimovic n/a).

Player of the match – Olivier Giroud

Although many may have dismissed his arrival at the San Siro because of his age, the Frenchman is already showing what he can bring to the table.

Beyond being an experienced presence on the pitch and acting as a magnet for every long ball played, Giroud still proved a deadly striker in front of goal, a quality that the Rossoneri desperately needed in a season during which Zlatan Ibrahimovic is forced to have limited playing time.

By scoring against Toro, Giroud became just the second player – after Mario Balotelli – to score in each of his first three home Serie A appearances for Milan in the era of three points for a win.