AC Milan player ratings v Verona: Castillejo the unlikely hero

AC Milan produced their best in the second half to beat Hellas Verona 3-2 at the Stadio San Siro in Serie A, after the Gialloblu had, what they thought to be a comfortable two-goal lead, courtesy of goals from Gianluca Caprari and Antonin Barak.

The Rossoneri’s reaction after the interval was sparked by a player who many forget to mention when going through the Diavolo’s squad list… Samuel Castillejo. The Spaniard came off the bench to earn the penalty which allowed his side to equalise, before forcing Koray Gunter into an own goal with a dangerous cross.

AC Milan players ratings v Hellas Verona

Tatarusanu 6; Calabria 6, Tomori 6.5, Romagnoli 5.5, Ballo Toure 6; Bennacer 6.5 (Ibrahimovic n/a), Kessie 6.5; Saelemakers 5 (Castillejo 7), Maldini 5.5 (Krunic 6), Rebic 5.5 (Leão 6.5); Giroud 6.5 (Tonali n/a).

AC Milan player of the match: Samuel Castillejo

After a summer transfer window that saw him on the brink of leaving the San Siro, few could have imagined that Samuel Castillejo could still prove an important piece for this AC Milan side, even for just one night.

Instead, the Spaniard replaced a disappointing Alexis Saelemakers during the break and put in a lively performance which inspired his side to a crucial turnaround.

The winger had a hand in two of the three goals that allowed the Rossoneri to beat Hellas Verona but, more than that, he showed an excellent attitude in a moment of need despite having been given little playing time so far this season.