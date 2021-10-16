AC Milan player ratings v Verona: Castillejo the unlikely hero

Date: 16th October 2021 at 11:17pm
produced their best in the second half to beat Hellas 3-2 at the Stadio in Serie A, after the Gialloblu had, what they thought to be a comfortable two-goal lead, courtesy of goals from and Antonin Barak.

The Rossoneri’s reaction after the interval was sparked by a player who many forget to mention when going through the Diavolo’s squad list… Samuel Castillejo. The Spaniard came off the bench to earn the penalty which allowed his side to equalise, before forcing Koray Gunter into an own goal with a dangerous cross.

players ratings v Hellas

Tatarusanu 6; Calabria 6, Tomori 6.5, Romagnoli 5.5, Ballo Toure 6; Bennacer 6.5 (Ibrahimovic n/a), Kessie 6.5; Saelemakers 5 (Castillejo 7), Maldini 5.5 (Krunic 6), Rebic 5.5 (Leão 6.5); Giroud 6.5 (Tonali n/a).

player of the match: Samuel Castillejo

After a summer transfer window that saw him on the brink of leaving the San Siro, few could have imagined that Samuel Castillejo could still prove an important piece for this side, even for just one night.

Instead, the Spaniard replaced a disappointing Alexis Saelemakers during the break and put in a lively performance which inspired his side to a crucial turnaround.

The winger had a hand in two of the three goals that allowed the to beat Hellas but, more than that, he showed an excellent attitude in a moment of need despite having been given little playing time so far this season.

 

