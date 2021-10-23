AC Milan scrape past nine-man Bologna

AC Milan ran out 4-2 winners from a dramatic Saturday evening Serie A match against Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara that saw the hosts reduced to nine men.

Milan led after 15 minutes when Zlatan Ibrahimovic played in Rafael Leao whose shot from a tight angle deflected off Gary Medel and went in. Bologna were then reduced to 10 players when Adama Soumaoro tangled with Ismael Bennacer as the last man.

Milan went 2-0 up before half time when the ball broke on the edge of the box for Davide Calabria who fired it in.

Bologna made it 2-1 early in the second half when Ibrahimovic managed to turn a corner into his own net.

Just three minutes later it was 2-2. Moussa Barrow was played in by Roberto Soriano and he finished excellently. Soriano was then sent off for a dangerous tackle on Fode Ballo-Toure.

Milan retook the lead through Bennacer’s excellent volley from the edge of the box in the 84th minute. Ibrahimovic added a fourth in stoppage time.