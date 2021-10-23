AC Milan scrape past nine-man Bologna

Date: 23rd October 2021 at 10:40pm
AC ran out 4-2 winners from a dramatic Saturday evening match against Bologna at the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara that saw the hosts reduced to nine men.

led after 15 minutes when played in whose shot from a tight angle deflected off and went in. Bologna were then reduced to 10 players when Adama Soumaoro tangled with as the last man.

went 2-0 up before half time when the ball broke on the edge of the box for who fired it in.

Bologna made it 2-1 early in the second half when Ibrahimovic managed to turn a corner into his own net.

Just three minutes later it was 2-2. Moussa Barrow was played in by Roberto Soriano and he finished excellently. Soriano was then sent off for a dangerous tackle on Fode Ballo-Toure.

retook the lead through Bennacer’s excellent volley from the edge of the box in the 84th minute. Ibrahimovic added a fourth in stoppage time.

 

