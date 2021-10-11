AC Milan to move for Belotti

AC Milan are set to once again look to lure Andrea Belotti to the Stadio San Siro this coming summer, having failed in their two previous attempts to sign the Torino forward.

Il Gallo’s Toro contract expires at the end of the 2021/22 season, and the Rossoneri have been interested in his services for a number of years.

As detailed by Tuttosport, Milan’s first attempt to sign Belotti came in 2017, with the club going on a spending spree. Then, though, they were turned away by Toro’s demands of a €100 million fee.

They returned in January of 2021 though as they sought a backup option for Zlatan Ibrahimovic. With Torino involved in a relegation battle in Seire A, however, the Granata again refused to open discussions. Milan then opted to sign Mario Mandzukic on a free transfer.

From January 1, Belotti will be available to speak with any club ahead of making a move on a free transfer next summer, unless he renews his contact at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino before the turn of the year.