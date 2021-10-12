AC Milan to turn to Mirante as Maignan replacement

Conor Clancy Date: 12th October 2021 at 8:30pm
Mike Maignan’s recent injury has left AC scrambling for a solution, and the could turn to to come in on a free transfer.

currently have Ciprian Tatarusanu at the club already as Maignan’s backup, but they are thought to be readying an offer for the former and shot-stopper.

TuttoMercatoWeb are among the Italian media outlets suggesting that contact has already been made between and Mirante, with the goalkeeper currently without a club since leaving in the summer.

Maignan is expected to miss a number of Milan’s next few matches, with some reports saying that he could be out for as long as a month.

 

