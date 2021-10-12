AC Milan to turn to Mirante as Maignan replacement

Mike Maignan’s recent injury has left AC Milan scrambling for a solution, and the Rossoneri could turn to Antonio Mirante to come in on a free transfer.

Milan currently have Ciprian Tatarusanu at the club already as Maignan’s backup, but they are thought to be readying an offer for the former Roma and Bologna shot-stopper.

TuttoMercatoWeb are among the Italian media outlets suggesting that contact has already been made between Milan and Mirante, with the goalkeeper currently without a club since leaving Roma in the summer.

Maignan is expected to miss a number of Milan’s next few matches, with some reports saying that he could be out for as long as a month.