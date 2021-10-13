AC Milan without Maignan for 10 weeks

AC Milan are going to have to do without goalkeeper Mike Maignan for as many as 10 weeks, delivering a blow to Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri with them currently sitting second in the Serie A table.

Maignan has impressed since joining in the summer to replace Gianluigi Donnarumma, but Milan are now without their No.1, leaving them with Ciprian Tatarusanu to call upon. They are also set to sign veteran Antonio Mirante as an emergency option.

The club announced on Wednesday that the goalkeeper had successfully undergone surgery on the ligament he had damaged in his left wrist, but he will now face time on the sidelines.

The surgery was carried out by doctor Loris Pegoli at Milan’s La Madonnina clinic. Maignan will have to wait six weeks before he can start his rehabilitation process.

Milan will also be without Theo Hernandez this weekend after the Frenchman tested positive for COVID-19.