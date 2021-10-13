AC Milan’s Theo tests positive for COVID-19

AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez has tested positive for coronavirus after coming home from international duty with France during Serie A‘s October international break.

The left-back is reportedly not feeling any strong effects of the virus at this time but will have to stay away from the squad until the end of his quarantine period.

Theo has had an excellent international break until this point having scored the winning goal late on in France’s Nations League semi-final match against Belgium with a fantastic strike.

He then played the full match as France beat Spain in the final to become the second-ever winner of the UEFA Nations League.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Hernandez will now miss Milan’s Serie A fixture at the weekend against Hellas Verona and possibly the Champions League fixture against FC Porto too which is vital for the Rossoneri’s qualification hopes.