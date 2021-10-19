Acerbi and Immobile extend contracts with Lazio

Lazio have extended the contracts of experienced defender Francesco Acerbi and star striker Ciro Immobile.

The 33-year-old centre-back has been with the Aquile since 2018 after spending five seasons at Sassuolo while the 31-year-old striker has been with the Biancocelesti since 2016 after he was acquired from Spanish club Sevilla.

According to the financial report up to June 30 that Lazio released, Acerbi has signed a new agreement until 30 June 2025 and he has a salary of €2.5 million a year.

Meanwhile, Immobile’s contract was thought to have been extended until 30 June 2025, but it has been been in fact extended to 2026.

Both players played for Lazio when they defeated Atalanta 2-0 in the 2019 Coppa Italia Final and were also in the Aquile team when they defeated Juventus 3-1 in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Acerbi and Immobile are both Italian internationals and they represented Italy at the 2020 European Championship Finals. The defender played three times at Euro 2020 whereas the striker played six matches including the victory in the final against England.