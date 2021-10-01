How to watch Atalanta v AC Milan in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

AC Milan are looking to maintain their unbeaten league start but face a tough test when they visit Atalanta in Serie A at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on Sunday.

The Rossoneri came second last season but finished just a single point above their hosts, though they have made a strong domestic start this term.

Atalanta have had a more mixed start to this campaign but held champions Inter to a 2-2 draw last time out, and are boosted by a 1-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek.

When does Atalanta v AC Milan start?

Milan make the short journey to Bergamo on Sunday evening, with kick off set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

GMT: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

AEST: 03:45 (Monday)

Where can I watch Atalanta v Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Atalanta v Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Atalanta v Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Atalanta v Mila in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Atalanta v Milan clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Atalanta v Milan in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Atalanta v Milan match on Monday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.