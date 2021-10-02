Serie A LIVE – Atalanta v AC Milan: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

AC Milan are looking to maintain their unbeaten league start but face a tough test when they visit Atalanta in Serie A at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on Sunday.

The Rossoneri must recover from a bitter 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League but have been solid domestically this term.

Atalanta have had a more mixed start to this campaign but held champions Inter to a 2-2 draw last time out, and are boosted by a 1-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek.

Serie A LIVE – Atalanta v Milan – Probable line-ups

Ante Rebic is expected to retain his place in attack for Milan, whilst Sandro Tonali could return to the starting line-up. Atalanta turn to Duvan Zapata for goals in this clash.

Atalanta: Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Toloi; Maehle, Freuler, De Roon, Zappacosta; Malinovskyi, Zapata, Pessina.

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Rebic.

Atalanta v Milan – Match Facts

Atalanta have drawn more Serie A matches against AC Milan than they have any other opponent (43 – W25 L52); indeed, six of their last 12 league clashes have ended as a draw.

Atalanta and AC Milan haven’t repeated the same result in consecutive meetings in any of their last six Serie A contests, with Milan winning the last in May.

Since Gian Piero Gasperini joined Atalanta (2016/17), he has won just one of his five home league matches against AC Milan, his joint-fewest among sides he has faced at least five times on home soil in Serie A in this time (also one against Juventus).

Atalanta have earned 11 points in their first six league matches this season; they had picked up 12 at the same stage of the competition in the 2020/21 campaign and 13 after six games in 2019/20.

AC Milan have earned 16 points in Serie A this season so far. Should they win this game, they would equal their best start to a Serie A campaign in the three points for a win era after seven games (19 points in the first seven matches in 2003/04).

AC Milan have made the most high turnovers (57) of any side in Serie A this season, also attempting the most shots following such turnovers in the division (13).

Excluding penalties, Atalanta are one of four sides (level with Sassuolo, Udinese and Verona) yet to score from a set-piece situation in Serie A this term. AC Milan, on the other hand, are one of two teams (alongside Napoli) yet to concede from such situations.

Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi has been directly involved in 19 Serie A goals in 2021 (eight goals, 11 assists), at least three more than any other midfielder; teammate Josip Ilicic is third-highest in this time with 14 (five goals, nine assists).

AC Milan’s Brahim Díaz has scored three Serie A goals this season, just one short of his tally for the whole of last season (in 27 appearances); the Spaniard could find the net in three successive league appearances for the first time in the big-five European leagues in his career.

Franck Kessié, a former Atalanta player, has scored three Serie A goals against the Bergamaschi. The AC Milan midfielder netted two of his four top-flight braces in Bergamo (first against Lazio in August 2016, then against the Nerazzurri last May).

Where can I watch Atalanta v Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Atalanta v Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Atalanta v Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Atalanta v Milan in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Atalanta v Milan clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Atalanta v Milan in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Atalanta v Milan match on Monday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.