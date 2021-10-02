Serie A LIVE – Atalanta v AC Milan: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

AC Milan are looking to maintain their unbeaten league start but face a tough test when they visit Atalanta in Serie A at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on Sunday.
The Rossoneri must recover from a bitter 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League but have been solid domestically this term.
Atalanta have had a more mixed start to this campaign but held champions Inter to a 2-2 draw last time out, and are boosted by a 1-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League in midweek.
Serie A LIVE – Atalanta v Milan – Probable line-ups
Ante Rebic is expected to retain his place in attack for Milan, whilst Sandro Tonali could return to the starting line-up. Atalanta turn to Duvan Zapata for goals in this clash.
Atalanta: Musso; Djimsiti, Demiral, Toloi; Maehle, Freuler, De Roon, Zappacosta; Malinovskyi, Zapata, Pessina.
Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Rebic.
Atalanta v Milan – Match Facts
- Atalanta have drawn more Serie A matches against AC Milan than they have any other opponent (43 – W25 L52); indeed, six of their last 12 league clashes have ended as a draw.
- Atalanta and AC Milan haven’t repeated the same result in consecutive meetings in any of their last six Serie A contests, with Milan winning the last in May.
- Since Gian Piero Gasperini joined Atalanta (2016/17), he has won just one of his five home league matches against AC Milan, his joint-fewest among sides he has faced at least five times on home soil in Serie A in this time (also one against Juventus).
- Atalanta have earned 11 points in their first six league matches this season; they had picked up 12 at the same stage of the competition in the 2020/21 campaign and 13 after six games in 2019/20.
- AC Milan have earned 16 points in Serie A this season so far. Should they win this game, they would equal their best start to a Serie A campaign in the three points for a win era after seven games (19 points in the first seven matches in 2003/04).
- AC Milan have made the most high turnovers (57) of any side in Serie A this season, also attempting the most shots following such turnovers in the division (13).
- Excluding penalties, Atalanta are one of four sides (level with Sassuolo, Udinese and Verona) yet to score from a set-piece situation in Serie A this term. AC Milan, on the other hand, are one of two teams (alongside Napoli) yet to concede from such situations.
- Atalanta’s Ruslan Malinovskyi has been directly involved in 19 Serie A goals in 2021 (eight goals, 11 assists), at least three more than any other midfielder; teammate Josip Ilicic is third-highest in this time with 14 (five goals, nine assists).
- AC Milan’s Brahim Díaz has scored three Serie A goals this season, just one short of his tally for the whole of last season (in 27 appearances); the Spaniard could find the net in three successive league appearances for the first time in the big-five European leagues in his career.
- Franck Kessié, a former Atalanta player, has scored three Serie A goals against the Bergamaschi. The AC Milan midfielder netted two of his four top-flight braces in Bergamo (first against Lazio in August 2016, then against the Nerazzurri last May).
Where can I watch Atalanta v Milan in Serie A?
In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.
How to follow Atalanta v Milan in the USA LIVE?
If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Atalanta v Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.
How to follow Atalanta v Milan in the UK LIVE?
If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Atalanta v Milan clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.
How to follow Atalanta v Milan in Australia LIVE?
Viewers in Australia can watch the Atalanta v Milan match on Monday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.