Atalanta blow two-goal lead to lose at Manchester United

Atalanta threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

La Dea raced into a two-goal lead through Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral, but second-half goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Cristiano Ronaldo meant the point stayed in Manchester.

Davide Zappacosta teed up Pasalic to poke in the opener before a Josip Ilicic corner allowed Demiral to head home a second.

But Demiral was forced off at the break and United took over. Goals from Rashford, Maguire and a late Cristiano Ronaldo header saw them emerge victorious.

Atalanta are now second in the group on four points.