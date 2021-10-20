Atalanta blow two-goal lead to lose at Manchester United

Date: 20th October 2021 at 10:58pm
Written by:

threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against at Old Trafford in the .

La Dea raced into a two-goal lead through and Merih Demiral, but second-half goals from Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and meant the point stayed in Manchester.

teed up Pasalic to poke in the opener before a corner allowed Demiral to head home a second.

But Demiral was forced off at the break and United took over. Goals from Rashford, Maguire and a late header saw them emerge victorious.

are now second in the group on four points.

 

