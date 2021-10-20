Atalanta given sleepless stay in Manchester hotel: Fire alarm sounds six times overnight

Atalanta‘s preparation for their Champions League clash with Manchester United on Wednesday evening wasn’t helped by the five-star Raddison hotel at which they are staying.

Gian Piero Gasperini and his players had their night’s sleep interrupted at The Edwardian Manchester, with fire alarms sounding on as many as six occasions throughout the night.

Roksana Malinovska, wife of Atalanta’s No.18 exposed the incident on her Instagram account on Wednesday morning.

“I don’t think it was a casual incident,” Malinovska wrote. “Do you think it is? I don’t think so.

“Such a warm welcome from local people is terrible. I hope our fans will support our players and, perhaps, the same thing will happen in a hotel in Italy.”

According to Lorraine Duarte on Twitter, who also happened to be staying at the hotel, the fire alarms rang at 4:51 am, 5:00 am, 5:36 am, 6:11 am, 6:31 am, and 7:13 am.