Atalanta let lead slip late in Udinese draw

Atalanta drew 1-1 against Udinese at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo in a dour Serie A clash in the Sunday lunchtime game.

The Zebrette opted for an ultra-defensive approach, making it difficult for La Dea to play their usual swashbuckling football.

A superb low strike from Ruslan Malinovskyi from more than 20 metres in the 57th minute seemed enough for Atalanta to secure the three points.

La Dea had a couple more chances to add some gloss to the result, but they were punished when Beto scored in injury time with a header.

Atalanta are fifth in the Serie A table with 15 points thanks to the draw whereas Udinese are now 13th with 10.