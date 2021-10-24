Atalanta let lead slip late in Udinese draw

Atalanta let lead slip late in Udinese draw
Vito Doria Date: 24th October 2021 at 2:32pm
Written by:

drew 1-1 against at the Gewiss Stadium in in a dour Serie A clash in the Sunday lunchtime game.

The Zebrette opted for an ultra-defensive approach, making it difficult for La Dea to play their usual swashbuckling football.

A superb low strike from from more than 20 metres in the 57th minute seemed enough for to secure the three points.

La Dea had a couple more chances to add some gloss to the result, but they were punished when Beto scored in injury time with a header.

are fifth in the table with 15 points thanks to the draw whereas are now 13th with 10.

 

Related articles