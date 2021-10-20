Atalanta player ratings: Demiral dominant despite injury

Atalanta missed a golden opportunity to claim another memorable Champions League win, this time at Old Trafford and against Manchester United, losing 3-2 despite being 2-0 up at half time.

Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral scored in the first half an hour, but United scored three times in the second half through Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Musso 6.5; Palomino 7, Demiral 8 (45′ Lovato 5), De Roon 6.5; Maehle 6, Freuler 6.5, Koopmeiners 7.5 (81′ Pezzella n/r), Zappacosta 6.5; Pasalic 7 (68′ Malinovskyi 6), Muriel 7 (56′ Zapata 6), Ilicic 6.5 (68′ Miranchuk 5).

Player of the match – Merih Demiral

Merih Demiral had to come off with a muscle injury at half time, but he was still Atalanta’s star performer. Not only did he score in the first half, but he also looked extremely comfortable against the quality of United’s attack.