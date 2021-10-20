Atalanta player ratings: Demiral dominant despite injury

Atalanta player ratings: Demiral dominant despite injury
Date: 20th October 2021 at 11:19pm
Written by:

missed a golden opportunity to claim another memorable win, this time at Old Trafford and against losing 3-2 despite being 2-0 up at half time.

and scored in the first half an hour, but United scored three times in the second half through Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atalanta vs


Musso 6.5; Palomino 7, Demiral 8 (45′ Lovato 5), De Roon 6.5; Maehle 6, Freuler 6.5, Koopmeiners 7.5 (81′ Pezzella n/r), Zappacosta 6.5; Pasalic 7 (68′ Malinovskyi 6), Muriel 7 (56′ Zapata 6), Ilicic 6.5 (68′ Miranchuk 5).

Player of the match –

had to come off with a muscle injury at half time, but he was still Atalanta’s star performer. Not only did he score in the first half, but he also looked extremely comfortable against the quality of United’s attack.

 

Related articles