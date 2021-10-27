Atalanta player ratings vs Sampdoria: Deadly Duvan

Duvan Zapata was key as he helped his Atalanta side to come from behind against former club Sampdoria to pick up three important Serie A points with a 3-1 win.

With two goals to his name, the No.91 took his tally for the season to six before Josip Ilicic killed off the Blucerchiati in stoppage time.

Atalanta player ratings vs Sampdoria



Musso 6; Lovato 6, Palomino 5 (46′ Scalvini 6), De Roon 6.5; Zappacosta 6.5 (78′ Pezzella n/r), Freuler 7, Koopmeiners 6.5, Maehle 6; Pasalic 5.5 (59′ Ilicic 6); Malinovskyi 6 (78′ Miranchuck n/r), Zapata 7.5 (87′ Piccoli n/r).

Player of the Match – Duvan Zapata

The Colombian scored twice in quick succession in the first half to give La Dea the advantage, having fallen behind just moments earlier to Ciccio Caputo’s opener. He had chances to score a hat-trick as well but was narrowly off target in the second half.