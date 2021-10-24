Atalanta player ratings vs Udinese: Pasalic a positive

Vito Doria Date: 24th October 2021 at 2:46pm
drew 1-1 against Udinese in the Sunday lunchtime game in Serie A in a match which they struggled to produce their best football.

La Dea created limited chances and the Zebrette were more than happy to put an abundance of players in their own half.

A victory would have temporarily taken to outright fourth in the league table but the draw leaves them behind on goal difference.

Musso 6; De Roon 5.5, Palomino 5.5, Lovato 6; Zappacosta 6.5, Pasalic 7 (74′ Koopmeiners 5.5), Freuler 6.5, Pezzella 5.5; Malinovskyi 6.5 (86′ Scalvini N/A); Ilicic 5.5 (64′ Miranchuk 5.5), Zapata 5.5 (64′ Muriel 5.5).

The Croatian international had to play deeper than usual in the midfield but he completed 67 passes successfully with a passing accuracy of 87 percent and he supplied the assist for to score for La Dea.

 

