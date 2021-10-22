Azzurre continue perfect start to Women’s World Cup qualification

Italy claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win over Croatia as they continued their perfect start to the qualification campaign for the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Friday.

Juventus pair Valentina Cernoia and Cristiana Girelli scored the Azzurre’s first two goals on the night to give them a comfortable lead within 10 minutes. Valeria Pirone scored the third in the second half.

Italy had already beaten Croatia 5-0 away from home in September to follow on from their 3-0 win against Moldova to start qualification.