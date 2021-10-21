Belotti turns down Torino offer and is for sale in January

Andrea Belotti has refused to sign a new contract with Torino and will be placed on the transfer list in January.

The goal-getter, 27, has struggled with injury this season, managing only one Serie A strike so far, but his name being added to the transfer list will likely spark a frenzied bidding war throughout Europe, with the forward already being linked to many top clubs.

The fact of the matter is that the man nicknamed ‘Il Gallo’ wants a fresh challenge at a point in his career in which professional footballers are said to be in their prime, according to Tuttosport.

The offer tabled by Torino was for a healthy €3.3 million a season, net, for four years. On top of that, the striker would have received ample scoring bonuses, plus a €1 million signing-on fee, but it wasn’t enough to sway his decision.

Now, Il Toro must sell their star man in January in order to avoid losing him on s free transfer next summer, with a whole host of clubs hot on his tail.