Boban: Napoli and Inter are scudetto favourites, Juventus won’t fight for it

Former AC Milan and Croatia star Zvonimir Boban has said that Napoli and Inter will battle for the 2021/22 Serie A title but that Juventus will not.

The 53-year-old was also critical of the Nerazzurri’s usage of the 3-5-2 formation under new coach Simone Inzaghi but he believes that the attacking duo of Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko can make the difference.

“The favourites are Napoli and then Inter,” Boban told Sportweek.

“The Azzurri have everything while I do not love the back three defence of the Nerazzurri. But Inzaghi has a pairing like Lautaro and Dzeko that is stupendous.

“Edin will make them not regret [Romelu] Lukaku.”

Boban praised the coaching ability of Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, who has returned for a second spell coaching the club, but the former AC Milan believes that the Bianconeri lack match-winners.

“Allegri is a leader but they above all play for set-pieces,” he said.

“They do not have the someone who can turn games around. I don’t believe that they can fight for the scudetto.