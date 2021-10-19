Boban: Napoli and Inter are scudetto favourites, Juventus won’t fight for it

Boban: Napoli and Inter are scudetto favourites, Juventus won’t fight for it
Vito Doria Date: 19th October 2021 at 6:53pm
Written by:

Former and Croatia star has said that Napoli and will battle for the 2021/22 title but that will not.

The 53-year-old was also critical of the Nerazzurri’s usage of the 3-5-2 formation under new coach Simone Inzaghi but he believes that the attacking duo of Lautaro Martinez and can make the difference.

“The favourites are Napoli and then Inter,” Boban told Sportweek.

“The have everything while I do not love the back three defence of the Nerazzurri. But Inzaghi has a pairing like Lautaro and Dzeko that is stupendous.

“Edin will make them not regret [Romelu] Lukaku.”

Boban praised the coaching ability of coach Massimiliano Allegri, who has returned for a second spell coaching the club, but the former believes that the lack match-winners.

“Allegri is a leader but they above all play for set-pieces,” he said.

“They do not have the someone who can turn games around. I don’t believe that they can fight for the scudetto.

 

Related articles