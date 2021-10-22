How to watch Bologna v AC Milan in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

AC Milan will hope to put disappointment in Europe behind them when they visit Bologna at the Stadio Dall’Ara in Serie A on Saturday evening.

The Rossoneri were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Portuguese side Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday which was their third consecutive defeat in European competition this season.

Things are far rosier in domestic competition though, as Milan are one of only two teams who are unbeaten in Serie A this season, the other being Napoli who sit in top spot.

When does Bologna v AC Milan start?

Milan make the short journey south to the capital of the Emilia-Romagna region on Saturday evening, with kick off set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

BST: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

AEST: 05:45 (Sunday)

Where can I watch Bologna v AC Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

