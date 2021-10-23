Serie A LIVE – Bologna v AC Milan: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna side host AC Milan at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Saturday evening, with the Rossoneri keen to put European disappointment behind them.

Milan were beaten by Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday, their third consecutive European defeat, but return to domestic action unbeaten this season in Serie A.

Serie A LIVE – Bologna v AC Milan – Probable line-ups

Milan boss Stefano Pioli is dealing with a host of injuries including first choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Franck Kessie and Ante Rebic. Alessandro Florenzi, Junior Messias and Pietro Pellegri join them on the treatment table.

Theo Hernandez is also out of action after a positive coronavirus test, as is Brahim Diaz. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to get the nod over Olivier Giroud to lead the frontline.

Bologna: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; De Silvestri, Medel, Svanberg, Hickey; Soriano; Barrow, Arnautovic

Milan: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Ballo-Toure; Tonali, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Where can I watch Bologna v AC Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Bologna v Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Bologna v Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Bologna v Milan in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Bologna v Milan clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Bologna v Milan in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Bologna v Milan match on Sunday morning on beIN 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.