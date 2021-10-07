Bonucci asks for forgiveness

Leonardo Bonucci has taken to social media to apologise for his sending off in Wednesday night’s Nations League semi-final defeat to Spain.

The 34-year-old centre-back, acting as Azzurri captain on the night, was given his marching orders five minutes before the break for a second yellow after elbowing Sergio Busquets.

Spain got their second of the game minutes later through Ferran Torres’ brace, and Italy went on to lose the game 2-1, waving goodbye to their world record unbeaten run that had extended since 2018.

“I’m angrier than you [fans], especially with myself,” Bonucci wrote on his Instagram page. “I’m sorry and I’m asking your forgiveness.

“However, this Italy team will bounce back and be stronger than ever before,” the Juventus defender concluded.