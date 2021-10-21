Bonucci: Juventus are back

Leonardo Bonucci reckons that Juventus are back to their best following their 1-0 away win against Zenit Saint Petersburg in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri saw off the Russian side on Wednesday night thanks to a single goal from Dejan Kulusevski – his first in the competition – to send his team home from the Gazprom Arena at the top of Group H with three wins from three.

The victory was Juventus’ fourth 1-0 win in as many games and that leads Bonucci, who captained his team on the night, says that they are almost back to their best.

“We are coming back, we are Juventus,” Bonucci told reporters after the game. “You are seeing the spirit that we have within the group.

“The most important thing is the goal at the end and you can see that with the right approach, 1-0 wins are coming, again and again, it isn’t by chance.

“We are getting our hands dirty. We don’t want to concede any goals and we know that we have to win the ball back as soon as we lose it”.