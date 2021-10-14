Chiesa the most valuable Italian player of all time

Date: 14th October 2021 at 5:05pm
is the most valuable Italian player of all time, with his market value at around €100 million after an impressive year with and in Serie A and the European Championship.

Chiesa, 23, has therefore doubled in value since the splashed out €50 million for his signature in 2020, making him the highest valued player of all time, on the balance sheet.

The winger has managed 10 goals in 39 appearances since his move from and is now Juventus’ best and therefore most valuable player, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The fact that Chiesa managed to score twice in helping Gli on their way to their victory has only further increased his worth, which was officially measured at €38.8 million a year ago by CIES – an independent footballing valuation society based in Switzerland.

Now, however, CIES state that they officially value Chiesa at €88.3 million based on his performances over the last year, thus more than doubling his value.

 

