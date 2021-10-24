Controversial late penalty rescues Derby d’Italia point for Juventus

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) – An 89th-minute penalty from Paulo Dybala earned Juventus a point in the Serie A season’s first Derby d’Italia on Sunday, allowing the Bianconeri to draw 1-1 with Inter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The hosts had led for the majority of the game after Edin Dzeko’s first-half strike but were unable to get over the line to claim three points.

With the draw, the Biscione fall seven points behind Serie A’s joint leaders Napoli and Milan, while they preserve their three-point cushion over Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

The Nerazzurri went ahead after 17 minutes, as Dzeko was in the right place to turn a rebound into an empty net after Hakan Calhanoglu’s deflected shot had hit the post, scoring his seventh Serie A goal of the season.

Despite falling behind early, Juventus struggled to put up a reaction and had to wait until the final minutes to find the equaliser, when the referee, following a VAR check, awarded a penalty for a Denzel Dumfries’s foul on Alex Sandro, giving Dybala the chance to earn a point for the visitors late on.