Courtois: The Italy-Belgium third place play-off is useless

Courtois: The Italy-Belgium third place play-off is useless
Vito Doria Date: 8th October 2021 at 12:52pm
Written by:

has said that he sees no point in and playing each other for third place in the Nations League.

The two teams will face each other on Sunday afternoon for the first time since the defeated Les Diables Rouges 2-1 in the quarter-finals but their upcoming encounter clearly has less prestige around it.

“The match against on Sunday is useless,” Courtois told RMC Sport.

“To be third in the is useless. What does it serve? I don’t know because we have to play this game.”

Courtois lamented that lost their composure in their 3-2 defeat to in the semi-finals, squandering a 2-0 lead in the process. Italy were beaten by Spain.

“In the second half, they pressed a bit higher,” he said.

“We did not remain calm on the ball. We gave some easy goals. A shame. We knew that 2-0 would not be enough against France.”

 

Related articles