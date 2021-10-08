Courtois: The Italy-Belgium third place play-off is useless

Thibaut Courtois has said that he sees no point in Belgium and Italy playing each other for third place in the Nations League.

The two teams will face each other on Sunday afternoon for the first time since the Azzurri defeated Les Diables Rouges 2-1 in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals but their upcoming encounter clearly has less prestige around it.

“The match against Italy on Sunday is useless,” Courtois told RMC Sport.

“To be third in the Nations League is useless. What does it serve? I don’t know because we have to play this game.”

Courtois lamented that Belgium lost their composure in their 3-2 defeat to France in the semi-finals, squandering a 2-0 lead in the process. Italy were beaten by Spain.

“In the second half, they pressed a bit higher,” he said.

“We did not remain calm on the ball. We gave France some easy goals. A shame. We knew that 2-0 would not be enough against France.”