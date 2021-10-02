Danilo: Juventus did not lack confidence, even Guardiola needed time at Manchester City

Juventus defender Danilo has defended the team’s poor start to the season after Massimiliano Allegri returned to the club as coach and he cited that Pep Guardiola also struggled in his first season at English club Manchester City.

The Bianconeri have won their last three competitive matches including a 1-0 victory against Chelsea in the Champions League and the Brazilian was asked whether it was an issue with their confidence or the tactics that the team struggle previously.

“If it was a problem? In my opinion, no,” Danilo told La Repubblica. “The point is that when there are changes, things don’t always go like you want them to.

“In his first season at City, Guardiola was 20 points (15, actually) behind Conte’s Chelsea. With changes, patience is needed, the need to wait for the maturing of the play, and ideas.

“It takes time for them to enter in the heads of the players.”