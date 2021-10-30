De Roon rescues Atalanta at the death against Lazio

Atalanta came back twice to draw 2-2 against Lazio in Serie A at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Saturday afternoon.

Pedro gave Lazio the lead against the run of play in the 18th minute after Atalanta goalkeeper Juan Musso saved Ciro Immobile’s shot. La Dea dominated play but they barely created any clear scoring chances for most of the first half.

Duvan Zapata equalised on the stroke of halftime, brilliantly beating Adam Marusic and burying with his right foot from a tight angle.

Atalanta still controlled the play in the second half but Immobile gave his team the lead after 74 minutes after a counter-attack.

It seemed that Lazio were going to hold on but La Dea grabbed an equaliser after Marten De Roon levelled in stoppage time.