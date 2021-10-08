Deschamps: Theo Hernandez still has to grow defensively

Didier Deschamps has praised AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez after he scored France’s winner in their 3-2 victory against Belgium in the Nations League semi-finals.

The French coach wants to see improvements in defence from the 24-year-old but he has been impressed with his attacking play and he is convinced that the Rossoneri defender is more than capable of staying in the Les Bleus squad.

“There is great competition,” Deschamps told Sport Mediaset. “I had been thinking of him for a while. I had always pre-selected him.

“He can play in a back four, he does it at AC Milan. He is an interesting player in the attacking phase, [but] he must grow in the defensive one.

“He has done very well, he has proved himself.”

France play Spain in the Nations League Final on Sunday after the Spaniards defeated Italy 2-1 on Wednesday evening and Deschamps admitted that he does not want to face La Furia Roja.

“It is not what I would have preferred,” he said. “Everyone would have imagined an Italy v Belgium final because the Belgians are first in the FIFA rankings for many years and we came in with two draws.

“But in the end it will be France v Spain. Yesterday Spain showed great strengh, made Italy suffer that, however, never gave up.”