Donnarumma gets AC Milan tattoo

Gianluigi Donnarumma has responded to AC Milan fans’ whistling of him by having a temporary tattoo of the club’s crest put on his arm, saying that he will make it permanent.

The former Rossoneri goalkeeper upset the club’s supporters by leaving the club in the way he did over the summer, joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer having made high salary demands in drawn-out contract talks with Milan.

During an interview with Italian TV show La Iene, Donnarumma had a removable tattoo of the club’s crest put on his forearm, and was then encouraged to make it permanent upon his return to Paris after the international window.

"I will always love them. I will always have a Rossonero heart."

“We’ll see, we’ll see,” Donnarumma said, before conceding “all right, then”.

The 22-year-old has kept two clean sheets in four PSG appearances so far, with Keylor Navas so far keeping him out of the team for much of the season.

Donnarumma made 251 appearances for Milan, having established himself as No.1 as a teenager.