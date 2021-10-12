Dybala to make Juventus return against Roma

Conor Clancy Date: 12th October 2021 at 10:00pm
could be handed a boost ahead of their upcoming Serie A clash with as Argentine forward is expected to be included in Massimiliano Allegri’s matchday squad.

Dybala was forced off injured during the Bianconeri’s recent win over having scored and impressed in his time on the pitch until then, and the extent of his injury was initially thought to be worse than it turned out. The No.10 even left the pitch at the Allianz Stadium in tears on the day.

But Sky Sport Italia are now reporting that Dybala will be back in the squad for the game against Roma.

It’s unlikely that the forward will feature in Allegri’s starting XI, especially with their game away to Zenit St. Petersburg to come just days later, but he could be given some minutes from the bench to get back up to speed.

Both Dybala and strike partner were put through personalised training sessions on Tuesday, each working with the ball.

 

