Dybala to renew at Juventus by end of month

Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal at Juventus is imminent. The Argentine and the Bianconeri have been locked in extended contract talks, but an agreement is now on its way.

In recent weeks, since the beginning of the 2021/22 Serie A season, things have taken a turn for the better and the agreement is set to be formalised at some point in October.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that all things should be signed off on by October 31, and the contract will run until June 2026.

Dybala will earn around €10 million per year, including bonuses.