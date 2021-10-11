Dybala to renew at Juventus by end of month

Dybala to renew at Juventus by end of month
Conor Clancy Date: 11th October 2021 at 10:24am
Paulo Dybala’s contract renewal at is imminent. The Argentine and the have been locked in extended contract talks, but an agreement is now on its way.

In recent weeks, since the beginning of the 2021/22 season, things have taken a turn for the better and the agreement is set to be formalised at some point in October.

La have reported that all things should be signed off on by October 31, and the contract will run until June 2026.

Dybala will earn around €10 million per year, including bonuses.

 

