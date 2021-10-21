Ferrero gives vote of confidence to D’Aversa at Sampdoria

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has called for calm and in doing so has given his full backing to Roberto D’Aversa amidst rumours of his immediate dismissal.

D’Aversa hasn’t exactly started the season as he’d have liked, following his summer move from Parma, winning just once in the Blucerchiati’s opening eight Serie A fixtures.

The other seven games have resulted in three draws and four losses – the latest a 3-1 away loss to fellow strugglers Cagliari – but D’Aversa’s job is safe, according to Il Secolo XIX.

Ferrero met with D’Aversa and his squad recently, saying: “I believe in D’Aversa and I won’t be changing things in the dugout”.

Sampdoria’s eccentric owner then went on to explain as to why, and also asked for the media to lay off his man after rumours had circulated about the coach and position within the club.

“Why is everyone saying that he’s close to being sacked?” Ferrero asked. “The coach [D’Aversa] has my full backing and so do the team. We spoke as a group, but I always speak to my coach.

“All I keep reading is ‘Out! Out!’ when it comes to his position, but I believe in him,” Ferrero finished.