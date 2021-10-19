Fiorentina could sign Arsenal’s Lacazette to replace Vlahovic

Fiorentina may pursue a move for Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette to replace Dusan Vlahovic when he presumably leaves the club.

La Viola are being heavily linked with many strikers since it became clear that Vlahovic will not be signing a new deal.

President Rocco Commisso announced the development during the past few weeks and it has sparked a flurry of transfer speculation.

According to a report in Spain from Fichajes.com, Arsenal striker Lacazette is a viable option for Fiorentina as he may be available for as little as €15 million.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour in the Premier League and is thought to be pursuing a move to a team where he will play regular football, although he was on the scoresheet in the Gunners’ 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

He will almost certainly have to take a pay cut in order to make the move, which could be a major obstacle for Fiorentina.

Vlahovic will be out of contract in 2023 but is expected to leave in January or the summer of 2022.