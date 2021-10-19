Fiorentina could sign Arsenal’s Lacazette to replace Vlahovic

Date: 19th October 2021 at 9:31am
may pursue a move for striker to replace when he presumably leaves the club.

La Viola are being heavily linked with many strikers since it became clear that Vlahovic will not be signing a new deal.

President announced the development during the past few weeks and it has sparked a flurry of transfer speculation.

According to a report in from Fichajes.com, striker Lacazette is a viable option for as he may be available for as little as €15 million.

The Frenchman has fallen out of favour in the and is thought to be pursuing a move to a team where he will play regular football, although he was on the scoresheet in the Gunners’ 2-2 draw against on Monday.

He will almost certainly have to take a pay cut in order to make the move, which could be a major obstacle for Fiorentina.

Vlahovic will be out of contract in 2023 but is expected to leave in January or the summer of 2022.

 

