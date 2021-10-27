Fiorentina fear more positive COVID-19 tests after Nico Gonzalez exclusion

Fiorentina are concerned that they could be without even more players for Wednesday night’s clash with Lazio in Serie A.

It was announced on Tuesday that Nicolas Gonzalez has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent for the match against the Biancocelesti, but he is also asymptomatic.

This means that there is a very real chance he may have infected others within the squad whilst not knowing that he was infected.

A further round of tests are being taken today and the club are fearful that there could be more positives that will impact their preparation for the match, according to a report from La Nazione.

Fiorentina will feel they have a great opportunity to beat Lazio as they are now in their second day of ritiro after a run of poor results and performances under new boss Maurizio Sarri.