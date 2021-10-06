Fiorentina have several options to replace Vlahovic

Fiorentina have plenty of options available in the market to replace Dusan Vlahovic as the Serbian seems destined to leave the Serie A club in the near future.

La Viola president Rocco Commisso made it clear on Tuesday in a press release that Dusan Vlahovic has turned down a contract offer from the club that would have made him their highest-paid player in history. No further contract offers will be made.

The Serbian’s deal runs until June 2023 but it is now expected that he will leave in the summer transfer window of 2022, at the latest.

As for a replacement, there are a number of potentially available strikers already within Serie A. According to TMW, Torino’s Andrea Belotti may finally decide to leave the club.

Sassuolo duo Gianluca Scamacca and Giacomo Raspadori are both expected to be pursued by many clubs in the summer and Fiorentina could be an attractive solution for either of them.

Whilst not as conventional a striker, another Sassuolo star, Domenico Berardi, may also be looking for a move come 2022.

A lesser-known option is Pisa striker Lorenzo Lucca, who has made a blistering start to the season and his side currently sit top of Serie B.