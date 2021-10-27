Fiorentina player ratings: Milenkovic limits Lazio

Fiorentina suffered a 1-0 defeat against Lazio in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night, with Nikola Milenkovic doing his utmost to keep the Biancocelesti at bay.

La Viola contained the Biancocelesti in the first half but fell behind early after the break through Pedro’s excellent finish. Vincenzo Italiano’s side then struggled to put Lazio under any meaningful pressure in the second half.

Fiorentina player ratings vs Lazio

Terracciano 6; Biraghi 6 (83′ Terzic n/r), Quarta 6, Milenkovic 7, Venuti 6 (71′ Odriozola 6); Castrovilli 5.5 (57′ Bonaventura 5.5), Torreira 6, Duncan 6 (83′ Benassi n/r); Sottil 5, Vlahovic 5.5, Callejon 6 (71′ Saponara 5.5).

Player of the Match – Nikola Milenkovic

It was not a night that will live long in the memory of Fiorentina fans but if it wasn’t for Nikola Milenkovic La Viola could have fallen behind earlier in the match. He managed to contain Ciro Immobile effectively throughout the match, but unfortunately for him, his work merely limited the damage.