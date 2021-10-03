Fiorentina player ratings v Napoli: Immovable Milenkovic

Conor Clancy Date: 3rd October 2021 at 8:09pm
Written by:

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – let a lead slip in Serie A on Sunday, seeing Martinez Quarta’s first-half strike being cancelled out as Napoli fought from behind to leave Tuscany with three points.

An impressive first half was undone as La Viola went in level at the break, having conceded to Hirving Lozano. They then let in to head home a winner for the in the second half.

Dragowski 6; Odriozola 6.5 (77′ Benassi n/r), Milenkovic 6.5, Martinez Quarta 6.5, Biraghi 5.5; Bonaventura 6 (77′ Kokorin n/r), Pulgar 5.5 (63′ Torreira 5.5), Duncan 5.5 (77′ Maleh n/r); Callejon 5.5 (56′ Sottil 5.5), Vlahovic 6, Gonzalez 6.

Player of the Match –

Both Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta had excellent first halves, at least until the latter was overwhelmed by to then concede a penalty, which Lozano scored on the rebound of. Milenkovic did a fine job on Osimhen for most of the evening though, and the forward only found joy when he moved out of the defender’s space and exploited other areas.

 

