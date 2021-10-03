Fiorentina player ratings v Napoli: Immovable Milenkovic

STADIO ARTEMIO FRANCHI (Florence) – Fiorentina let a lead slip in Serie A on Sunday, seeing Lucas Martinez Quarta’s first-half strike being cancelled out as Napoli fought from behind to leave Tuscany with three points.

An impressive first half was undone as La Viola went in level at the break, having conceded to Hirving Lozano. They then let Amir Rrahmani in to head home a winner for the Partenopei in the second half.

Fiorentina player ratings v Napoli



Dragowski 6; Odriozola 6.5 (77′ Benassi n/r), Milenkovic 6.5, Martinez Quarta 6.5, Biraghi 5.5; Bonaventura 6 (77′ Kokorin n/r), Pulgar 5.5 (63′ Torreira 5.5), Duncan 5.5 (77′ Maleh n/r); Callejon 5.5 (56′ Sottil 5.5), Vlahovic 6, Gonzalez 6.

Player of the Match – Nikola Milenkovic

Both Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta had excellent first halves, at least until the latter was overwhelmed by Victor Osimhen to then concede a penalty, which Lozano scored on the rebound of. Milenkovic did a fine job on Osimhen for most of the evening though, and the Napoli forward only found joy when he moved out of the defender’s space and exploited other areas.