Five-star Azzurre maintain perfect start to Women’s World Cup qualification

Five-star Azzurre maintain perfect start to Women’s World Cup qualification
Conor Clancy Date: 26th October 2021 at 10:14pm
Written by:

‘s perfect start to 2023 Women’s qualification continued further on Tuesday night as the beat Lithuania 5-0 away from home.

Much like last time out against Croatia, the scoresheet was full of players, with Valentina Cernoia scoring for the second straight game, while Bianconere teammates Sara Gama and Arianna Caruso also netted.

Roma’s Valeria Pirone joined Cernoia in scoring in consecutive games, while AC Milan’s also found herself getting in on the action.

have 12 points from their four games so far and sit level on top of Group G with Switzerland. Both sides have a goal difference of 16 and the are yet to concede a goal, though the Swiss have scored one goal more than Italy.

 

Related articles