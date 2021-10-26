Five-star Azzurre maintain perfect start to Women’s World Cup qualification

Italy‘s perfect start to 2023 Women’s World Cup qualification continued further on Tuesday night as the Azzurre beat Lithuania 5-0 away from home.

Much like last time out against Croatia, the scoresheet was full of Juventus players, with Valentina Cernoia scoring for the second straight game, while Bianconere teammates Sara Gama and Arianna Caruso also netted.

Roma’s Valeria Pirone joined Cernoia in scoring in consecutive games, while AC Milan’s Valentina Giacinti also found herself getting in on the action.

Italy have 12 points from their four games so far and sit level on top of Group G with Switzerland. Both sides have a goal difference of 16 and the Azzurre are yet to concede a goal, though the Swiss have scored one goal more than Italy.