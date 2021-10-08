Former Inter coach linked with Newcastle United role

Antonio Conte is reportedly a candidate to become the next manager at English Premier League club Newcastle United.

A consortium from Saudi Arabia completed a full takeover of the Magpies on Thursday while the 52-year-old has been without a job since he stepped down as Inter coach at the end of the 2020/21 Serie A season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the consortium lead by the Public Investment Fund, and also consisting of PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, are already thinking of replacing Steve Bruce with a coach that has a greater profile and pedigree.

Conte fits that profile and he is available immediately so there is no need to discuss issues such a contract termination. The former Italy tactician has won Serie A titles with Juventus and Inter as well as an English Premier League title with Chelsea.

Newcastle United have not won the league since 1926/27 when the it was known as the English First Division so the consortium believe that he could be the one to break the drought.