France win Nations League

Having knocked Italy out in the semi-finals, Spain fell short in the Nations League final as world champions France fought from behind to win the trophy at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday night.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring for La Roja in the second half, but Karim Benzema responded with a stunning leveller about a minute later.

Benzema’s strike set the stage for Kylian Mbappe – who could well go on to be his teammate at club level as well – to score the winner with 10 minutes to play.

Italy beat Belgium earlier on Sunday at Juventus’ Allianz Stadium to claim third place.