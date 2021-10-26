Giroud strike sees AC Milan defeat Torino

STADIO SAN SIRO (Milan) – AC Milan needed a single Olivier Giroud goal to defeat Torino 1-0 at the Stadio San Siro on Tuesday night, earning three crucial points that temporarily send Stefano Pioli’s side top of Serie A, although Napoli will have the chance to go level on points on Thursday.

The Rossoneri took the lead with their first chance of the night, when Rade Krunic flicked a Sandro Tonali’s corner into the path of Giroud, the Frenchman tapped the ball into an empty net at the far post.

Despite moving the ball nicely and keeping ball possession slightly more than their opponents, the Granata weren’t able to pose any real threat to the hosts’ goal, leading to Ivan Juric’s move to bring on Antonio Sanabria and Dennis Praet in the second-half.

Yet, the duo created the two clearest chances for Toro in the second half, as Sanabria fired a dangerous shot saved by Ciprian Tatarusanu before a deflected effort from Praet bounced off the bar.