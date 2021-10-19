How to watch Manchester United v Atalanta in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Atalanta will have a tough task on their hands if they are to remain top of their Champions League group on Wednesday night as they travel to take on English giants Manchester United.

La Dea have already met Liverpool and Manchester City in their two Champions League seasons prior to this campaign, having also taken on Everton during their time in the Europa League previously.

When does Manchester United v Atalanta start?

Atalanta’s Champions League clash with Manchester United is set to kick off at Old Trafford at 21:00 CEST (Italian time). Atalanta are top of the group at the moment after drawing with Villarreal and then beating Young Boys.

GMT: 20:00

Eastern Time: 15:00

Pacific Time: 12:00

United and Cristiano Ronaldo will themselves be desperate to bounce back from their disappointing start to the European campaign, having lost to Young Boys before beating Villarreal.

Where can I watch Manchester United v Atalanta in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDNxtra will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Manchester United v Atalanta in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture of Manchester United v Atalanta on TUDN.com, Paramount+, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Manchester United v Atalanta in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Manchester United v Atalanta on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Manchester United v Atalanta in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Manchester United v Atalanta Champions League clash of on Stan Sport.