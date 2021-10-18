Ibrahimovic returns to Champions League with AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be in the AC Milan squad to face Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday night in Portugal.

The Swedish striker was absent through injury for the first two matches of the group stage against Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, but is likely to see some action against Porto.

As has been reported by TMW, Milan have a decimated squad heading into the doubleheader against Porto thanks to injuries and positive Covid-19 tests.

Mike Maignan, Antonio Mirante, Ante Rebic, Junior Messias, and Alessandro Florenzi are all out with injuries, whilst the in-form duo of Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz have both tested positive for Covid-19.

Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie will also be absent through suspension. Samu Castillejo, Pietro Pellegri, and Andrea Conti are not registered for the Champions League.

Stefano Pioli will be desperate to get six points from the two matches as the Rossoneri have lost both of their opening group stage fixtures.