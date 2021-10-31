Ibrahimovic rises to the occasion as Milan conquer Roma

STADIO OLIMPICO (Rome) – Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivered on the big stage yet again by inspiring AC Milan to a 2-1 win over Roma on Sunday, scoring the opener and winning a penalty for their second, but the visitors ended an eventful night with ten men.

Stefano Pioli’s side remain unbeaten this season in Serie A and kept pace with league leaders Napoli on 31 points, stretching the gap to fourth-placed Roma to 11 points and inflicting a first-ever home Serie A home defeat on Giallorossi boss Jose Mourinho in the process.

Ibrahimovic powered home a free-kick after 26 minutes to mark his 150th Serie A goal and 400th goal in total in domestic leagues, almost exactly 22 years on from his first.

Rafael Leao and Ibrahimovic both had wonderful finishes ruled out for offside either side of the break, but the Rossoneri found their second when Roger Ibanez collided with the Swede in the box.

Referee Fabio Maresca pointed to the spot and stood by his decision after a look at the pitchside monitor, and Franck Kessie duly converted.

Milan were denied a comfortable conclusion when Theo Hernandez earned a second yellow, which will rule him out of next weekend’s Milan Derby against Inter, and Stephan El Shaarawy’s stoppage-time strike was too little too late for the Lupi.