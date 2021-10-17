Ilicic fires Atalanta past Empoli

Atalanta remain undefeated away from home in Serie A this season, after an impressive 4-1 victory over Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on Sunday afternoon, that will boost their confidence ahead of facing Manchester United in the Champions League.

Despite Merih Demiral clearing an early Liam Henderson effort off the line, La Dea dominated the first period and took a two-goal lead within 25 minutes through a Josip Ilicic brace. The Slovenian’s second a wonderful first-time curling effort into the top corner after exchanging passes with fellow attacker Luis Muriel.

However, just before halftime, Federico Di Francesco arguably scored the best goal of the match, controlling a long ball excellently on his chest and firing low past Nerazzurri goalkeeper Juan Musso.

Atalanta extended their lead on 49 minutes, though, when Mario Pasalic rose at the back post to head a deep cross back to Duvan Zapata, but Azzurri defender Mattia Viti stabbed the ball into the net before it reached the Colombian.

When the visitors were awarded a questionable penalty on 67 minutes, Ilicic then missed the chance of a hat-trick by sending the spot kick high over the Empoli crossbar, but it mattered little, with eventually racing away moments before the end and adding a fourth through Zapata.