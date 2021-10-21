Insigne demands €7 million Napoli signing-on bonus

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne has demanded a huge €7 million signing-on fee in order to renew his contract with the club, thus leading to further speculation about his future.

Insigne, 30, has enjoyed a great start to the season with the Partenopei as they sit unbeaten at the top of Serie A with eight wins from eight, the man himself having contributed two goals and three assists.

However, Insigne’s agent – Vincenzo Pisacane – met with Inter recently, in what was put down as a “routine appointment” with the Italian champions, considering that the agent also manages the Nerazzurri’s Danilo D’Ambrosio.

The meeting sparked wild talk about Insigne and a potential move north, especially considering that Insigne wants a perhaps unrealistic amount of money to sign with Napoli again, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Owner Aurelio De Laurentiis has tabled a five-year contract worth €4.6 million a season for his captain, but is yet to receive a response, which again begs to question whether the forward is, in fact, after a move to Inter.