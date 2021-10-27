Inter and Juventus to battle for Bayern Munich’s Tolisso

Inter and Juventus are both considering bringing Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso to Serie A when his contract expires at the end of this season.

The French midfielder has been a reliable rotation option for the German champions since he moved to the club from Lyon in 2017. The transfer cost Bayern Munich €41.5 million.

It seems that the player has no interest in signing a new deal with the club as he has only made two appearances in the Bundesliga this season. The club are willing to let him leave on a free transfer in June 2022.

According to a report from Calciomercato.com, Inter and Juventus are two of the teams contemplating a move for the 27-year-old.

They will have stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain, Tottenham Hotspur, and Atletico Madrid, who may all be able to offer higher wages.