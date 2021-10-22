‘Inter are a few steps ahead of Juventus’

AC Milan legend Alessandro Costacurta has said that Inter are a better team than Juventus at the moment ahead of their meeting in Serie A this weekend.

The two teams face each other in the Derby d’Italia in Serie A on Sunday evening, and the former Rossoneri defender believes that the Nerazzurri’s appointment of Simone Inzaghi as coach has allowed them to continue the work of his predecessor Antonio Conte.

“I see that Inter are a few steps ahead of Juve for a number of reasons,” Costacurta said on Sky Sport Italia. “The Nerazzurri project has been going on for longer.

“It is true that the coach has changed but Inzaghi is bringing forward a path and a technical project already seen before.

“Juventus have a lot of confidence at the moment, have players that can turn a game around, we need to be aware of this type of squad, yet in spite of this I still prefer Inter.”